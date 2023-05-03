Two men thought to be responsible for the theft of a car from south Kilkenny

A car was stolen from a home in South Kilkenny over the weekend.

The red Toyota Yaris 04KK reg was taken from a house in Ballycroney, Glenmore on Saturday.

It’s believed that two men carried out the theft between 7.30pm and 8pm and they were seen in the Jamestown area heading towards Kilbride.

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dash cam footage of the vehicle is asked to contact Mooncoin Garda Station.