Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Kildare and Carlow.

The first happened when a pedestrian was hit by a bus on the N7 eastbound at Kill in County Kildare at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The man in his thirties was seriously injured and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, but he passed away yesterday evening.

The bus driver, a man also in his thirties, was uninjured, and two passengers received non-life threatening injuries.

It happened between Junction 8 and Junction 7.

The second incident happened at 4:30pm when a pedestrian in his forties was hit by a car on the R703 in Ballyroughan Big in Borris in County Carlow.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car, a woman in her sixties, was uninjured.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to both crashes to come forward.