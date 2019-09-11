Up to 140 items found in river Burren clean up project last month

64 plastic cups & bottles, 61 cans and endless cigarette butts – all among the haul taken from the Burren by members of Carlow Regional Youth Services last month alone.

The team had placed a barrier across the river for July & decided to extend its run to August preventing many items from flowing into the Barrow.

There were up to 140 miscellaneous pieces also found, including part of the walkway from Hanover Park.

Tadgh Tuohig is youth support worker based in The Vault and says drink bottles are the main problems as well as medication & food wrappers.