The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is reminding online customers their contract is with retailers, not couriers.

It says it is the retailer’s responsibility to address any delay, damage or non-delivery, and orders should be delivered within 30 days unless otherwise agreed.

If the delivery can’t be rearranged, consumers have the right to cancel their order due to non-delivery and receive a full refund.

It comes as 300 jobs could be lost at Fastway Couriers. It’s parent company Nuvion Group has gone into receivership.

Its blaming inflation, rising business costs and market pressures for the collapse of the firm.

In addition to the 300 jobs under threat at Fastway in Ireland, its feared hundreds more subcontractor and franchisee roles could be impacted.