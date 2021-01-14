US President-elect Joe Biden says he hopes the Senate will hold a trial for Donald Trump, while also working on his agenda.

The current President was impeached for a second time last night, accused of ‘inciting an insurrection’ following last week’s violence in the Capitol Building.

Ten Republican members of the House voted in favour, making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in history.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially signed the bill following a three hour debate and vote last night.

“No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and that once again we honoured our oath of office, to protect and defend the constitution of the United States” said Pelosi.

Embed from Getty Images

She also said that Donald Trump ‘must be convicted’ by the US Senate for inciting an insurrection.

The Senate will not be recalled for a trial until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, and if Mr Trump is convicted he could be banned from running again in 2024.

Meanwhile Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Jon Bon Jovi are among the stars appearing in a TV special to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 90-minute show, called “Celebrating America”, will air in the States right after the swearing-in ceremony on the 20th of January.

It’s being broadcast on all the major US TV networks and will be streamed live online.