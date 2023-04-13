US President Joe Biden references Kilkenny man James Hoban during speech in Belfast

US President Joe Biden continues his visit to Ireland today.

Yesterday, during a speech in Belfast he praised the links between Ireland and America and hailed the contribution of so many Irish people to his country.

He even referenced the Kilkenny man, James Hoban, who had strong input into the White House, noting; “As a matter of fact, as you walk into my office in the Oval office in the United States Capital, guess what, you know who founded and designed and built the White House? An Irishman!. No not a joke, not a joke, passing it down generation after generation, your history is our history and even more important your future is America’s future”.

Today, the focus moves to Dublin where he’s due to meet with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before enjoying a state dinner tonight.

If you’re due in the Capital this morning you can expect heightened security and traffic disruption with 45 streets in the South Inner City having parking restrictions, while eight are fully closed until this evening.

The Phoneix Park closed its gates at five o’clock yesterday, and will remain closed until five this afternoon.

Gardaí have asked the public to heed their advice and instructions as they facilitate President Biden’s visit.

Meanwhile, Journalist Amanda Ferguson is following President Biden and has been telling The Way It Is on KCLR that the absence of a power sharing government in the North has cast a shadow over the visit.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: