Use shuttle-bus is the message with no drop-off facility at Ploughing site in Carlow

As Carlow prepares to welcome hundreds of thousands of people to the National Ploughing Championships this week, the advice is to only follow sign-posted routes.

Gardaí are warning that you won’t be able to get to the site in Fenagh from the Tinryland exit of the M9.

The designated routes are all clearly marked and are also available on the Garda website and app facility on www.garda.ie.

Divisional Traffic Inspector, Anthony Farrell says you won’t be able to just drop people off at the site.

Anyone driving will immediately be directed into a carpark where they may have to stay for a number of hours.

But there is a free shuttle-bus going from the Braun site in Carlow town out to the Ploughing site in Ballintrane.