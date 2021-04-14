KCLR News
Vaccine registration portal to open at 10am for 69-year-olds
69-year-olds are asked to register first on Thursday 15th April at www.hse.ie
The vaccine portal to register for appointments will open at 10am on Thursday 15th April.
The HSE is asking people aged 69 to register tomorrow on www.hse.ie followed by the rest of the 65-68 year olds over the following days.
People can also register over the phone and will need their PPS number, eircode and phone number.
Appointments will likely come around two weeks after registration and it’s expected the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used.
When to register
If you are aged:
- 69 – register on Thursday 15 April, or anytime after
- 68 – register on Friday 16 April, or anytime after
- 67 – register on Saturday 17 April, or anytime after
- 66 – register on Sunday 18 April, or anytime after
- 65 – register on Monday 19 April, or anytime after