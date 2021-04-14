Vaccine registration portal to open at 10am for 69-year-olds

The vaccine portal to register for appointments will open at 10am on Thursday 15th April.

The HSE is asking people aged 69 to register tomorrow on www.hse.ie followed by the rest of the 65-68 year olds over the following days.

People can also register over the phone and will need their PPS number, eircode and phone number.

Appointments will likely come around two weeks after registration and it’s expected the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used.

When to register

If you are aged: