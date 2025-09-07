Carlow County Council are advising that today’s family entertainment programme as part of streetfest will now take place at The Exchange, from 12.00 noon to 4.00 pm, instead of Lower Tullow Street.

The venue has been changed due to weather conditions, however visitors can still look forward to an afternoon of bouncing castles, live music, face painting, and character entertainment, in and around The Exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carlow Tour Bus will continue to operate from College Street as scheduled.

Following yesterday’s overwhelming success, with every tour fully booked, the service promises another exciting day of discovery for visitors.

Carlow County Council are encouraging families and visitors to join in at The Exchange and to follow Carlow’s official social media channels for the latest updates.