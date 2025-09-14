Its another busy day for runners and walkers in Kilkenny city with the The Very Pink Run Kilkenny getting underway this lunchtime (12pm).

The family friendly event will set participants taking on a 5k or 10k route.

Participants will set off from Kilkenny Castle, continuing on to Castle Road, the Bennettsbridge Road, passing Dukesmeadow Avenue Estate, and the Canal Walk, before looping back into the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

Breast Cancer Ireland, who are hosting the event, are encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the spectacle.

It comes after over 1,000 people took part in the Medieval Mile Marathon in the City yesterday.