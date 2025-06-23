Vhi marked 25 years in Kilkenny this week with a well-attended local event celebrating its journey in the county and looking ahead at how healthcare is changing.

CEO Brian Walsh joined a lively panel that included Kilkenny hurling legend Brian Cody, broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, and representatives from the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and local organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on Vhi’s presence in Kilkenny, Mr Walsh told KCLR: “The health and wellbeing of people — our colleagues, our members, and the wider community — starts with strong local roots.”

He acknowledged the deep link between Vhi and private health insurance over the years, noting:

“Vhi became so well known, people used to say ‘Do you have Vhi?’ instead of asking if you had private insurance.”

But the healthcare landscape is changing. Walsh pointed to Vhi’s investment in services like its Vhi 360 Health Centres and digital care as ways the company is adapting:

“We need to be there not just when people get sick, but to help them stay well — physically and mentally — in the community and at home.”

On the role of private healthcare alongside public services, Walsh was clear:

“The future will always need both. No country can meet every need through the public system alone — we have to work together.”

The event also highlighted Vhi’s local partnerships in Kilkenny with organisations like SOS Kilkenny and WIKID, and its ongoing work to support community wellbeing beyond insurance.

“We’re proud of our 25 years here,” said Walsh, “but more than that, we’re committed to being part of Kilkenny’s health story for the next 25 too.”