Vicky Phelan to be honoured at special reception in Kilkenny City this evening

Vicky Phelan is to be honoured at a special reception in Kilkenny City this evening.

The Mooncoin woman who brought the Cervical Check scandal to light will be recognised at a Civic Reception organised by Kilkenny County Council.

Councillor Pat Dunphy was the person who proposed that she be honoured because her family are neighbours of his and he has told KCLR no-one is more deserving than Vicky.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed civil society movement Standing4Women are planning to give Vicky Phelan a Guard of Honour as she goes into that reception this evening.

The group says they want to show solidarity with her.