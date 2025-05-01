Victims’ representatives have voiced their deep concern following a shocking revelation by RTÉ Investigates. The findings show that child abusers within the Christian Brothers religious congregation were not only active members but were also at the heart of its leadership for decades. This revelation comes as a part of the new RTÉ Investigates episode titled Christian Brothers: The Assets, The Abusers, airing tonight.

The documentary sheds light on two senior Christian Brothers who were convicted of child sexual abuse. These men held prominent leadership roles within the congregation for two decades, despite their horrific crimes. One of the key figures, Br. Martin O’Flaherty, was sentenced last month to five years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges in six separate trials. O’Flaherty was found guilty of abusing seven boys at Kilkenny CBS Primary School between 1976 and 1981, casting a dark shadow over the reputation of the Christian Brothers.