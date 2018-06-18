Vigil to be held in Waterford later for 24/7 cardiac care service

A vigil is to be held in Waterford this evening as part of the ongoing campaign for 24/7 cardiac care in the South East.

People from across the region will gather at 5pm at University hospital Waterford to mark the death of Thomas Power who died in an ambulance en route to Cork a year ago today.

His sister Catherine has been campaigning since for round the clock cardiac facilities.

Speaking to KCLR News today she appealed for people to continue to support them by writing to the Health Minister to appeal for a modular cath lab for Waterford.