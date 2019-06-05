Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive
Talking Ireland’s first Virtual Reality film festival on KCLR Drive
VR, AR and MR play a big part of the 40th annual Carlow Arts Festival
The 40th annual Carlow Arts Festival is underway with virtual reality a part of this year’s programming.
Camille Donegan of Virtual Reality Ireland is a VR consultant with a background in theatre and tech.
Together with festival director Jo Mangan, Camille has but together a fascinating virtual reality programme for this year’s festival.
She joined me on Wednesday’s show to fill in the blanks – take a listen below to find out what’s happening.
The VR Cinema at Carlow Arts Festival runs this Saturday and Sunday from 1-9pm. There’s also an introduction to VR presentation on Sunday at 2pm wtih a VR/AR/MR panel discussion happening Sunday at 4pm.
All booking details on carlowartsfestival.com.