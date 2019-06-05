The 40th annual Carlow Arts Festival is underway with virtual reality a part of this year’s programming.

Camille Donegan of Virtual Reality Ireland is a VR consultant with a background in theatre and tech.

Together with festival director Jo Mangan, Camille has but together a fascinating virtual reality programme for this year’s festival.

She joined me on Wednesday’s show to fill in the blanks – take a listen below to find out what’s happening.

The VR Cinema at Carlow Arts Festival runs this Saturday and Sunday from 1-9pm. There’s also an introduction to VR presentation on Sunday at 2pm wtih a VR/AR/MR panel discussion happening Sunday at 4pm.

All booking details on carlowartsfestival.com.