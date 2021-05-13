Visibility poor in pockets of Carlow and Kilkenny due to fog

Caution’s needed on all routes this morning due to bad fog.

It’s quite dense in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny, in particular around Callan and Kilkenny City where visbility’s very poor in pockets.

Met Eireann says that the fog and mist patches will clear quickly though leading to a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

But you can also expect some scattered showers to develop later this morning and afternoon, some heavy with a risk of hail, thunderstorms and spot flooding again (we’d more of that yesterday – click here).