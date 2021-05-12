Extreme care needed on roads as rain lashes Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are urging caution on local roads as bad weather lashes Carlow and Kilkenny.

Spot flooding’s been reported in pockets of both counties and it’s particularly bad on the Ring Road around Kilkenny City.

Another stretch of surface water’s been reported at the roundabout at Aldi in Loughboy with motorists too highlighting issues too along the Bennettsbridge Road (close to the tennis club entrance) and on the Hebron Road.

And it looks like the downpour’s set to continue with Met Eireann issuing a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the country until 10 o’clock tonight.