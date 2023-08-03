Visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny temporarily suspended due to increased control measures for Covid19

Hospital visiting at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny has been temporarilty suspended.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR that it’s due to increased infection control measures required for Covid19 with a number of people with the virus presenting there.

There are exceptions for those visiting the maternity unit and in exceptional circumstances as determined by each ward manager.

Also potential patients are asked to use other care options where possible before turning up at the local emergency department.

VISITING RESTRICTIONS

Maternity unit – remains Unchanged

– Partners can attend EPAU

– Partners can attend Booking Ultrasound

– Partners can attend high risk ante natal clinic visits based on an individual case by case basis with previous agreement

– Partners can attend Anomaly Ultrasound

– Partners can attend during the day if a woman is being induced or in early labour on the maternity ward

– Partners can attend when woman in labour ward

– Partners can attend for Caesarean Section

– Partners can attend 10-12 and 6-8 daily

– Parents can attend the SCBU by pre arranged appointments

– Outside of these times, sensitive cases will be discussed with the couple on an individual basis

Exceptional Circumstances :

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

· End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – Only two nominated Relatives only;

· End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – Only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

· Critically ill patient (Only Two nominated Relatives only);

· One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.

· Children should not visit the hospital.

· The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

Priority Patients

St Luke’s management say; “We advise patients to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children (unless the children are ill).

St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

We’d also like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.”

Covid 19 symptoms

Fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)

A new cough – this can be any kind of cough.

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal