Volunteers needed to work in charity shops in Carlow and Kilkenny

NCBI are looking for new volunteers across Carlow and Kilkenny for their charity shops.

Their branches in Kilkenny’s Ormonde Street and Castle Street in Carlow reopened on June 8th.

However, many of their elderly volunteers were unable to return to the shops due to Covid-19 guidelines for over-70’s.

Rosie Henson, Head of Retail at NCBI, says older volunteers have to decide wisely how best to protect themselves. If you’re over 70 and medically vulnerable please use your own judgement on this.

We will welcome all volunteers based on their own judgement and the guidelines back into our stores, as every case is different. Our volunteers are so important to the running of our shops.