Voters in Carlow and Kilkenny urged to get as much independent information ahead of voting

Voters across Carlow and Kilkenny are being urged to make sure they get as much independent information as they can before next Friday’s vote.

On May 25th we will be asked whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment of the constitution which gives both the unborn and the mother an equal right to life.

Speaking to KCLR News, spokesperson for the Referendum Commission, Mark Brennock says they have all the relevant information on their website.