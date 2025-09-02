People across the Repubic of Ireland will head to the polls on the 24th of October to elect the next Preisdent.

The date was confirmed in Government circles this afternoon, with former minister Heather Humphreys been confirmed as the sole nominee for Fine Gael to contest the upcoming Presidential Election.

Minister for Housing and Local Government James Browne will sign the presidential order tomorrow at lunchtime, which will set polling day for Friday 24 October.

Once the order for the Presidential Election is made by Minister Browne, there will be a period of 21 days before the close of nominations. That would mean candidates have to secure a nomination before 24 September.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has endorsed former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin as the party’s candidate, MEP Billy Kelleher, has also confirmed that he is also seeking the nomination.

It is understood that former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he is not ruling himself out of seeking a nomination for to be the next president.

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly declared her presidential bid outside Leinster House in July.