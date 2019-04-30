Wait continues for decision on Kilkenny City Mosque development

The wait goes on for a decision on the future of the mosque development in Kilkenny city.

A ruling from An Bord Pleanála was due yesterday but there’s no update just yet.

Planning permission for the project at Hebron Industrial Estate was granted last October but appeals were subsequently lodged with the Bord.

Local Imam Ibrahim Noor says he believes that a decision is imminent but they are still waiting to hear “At the moment we haven’t received any correspondence from the architect, the planner or An Bord Pleanála so we are in suspense waiting for the decision for the adjudication in this matter”.

Local election candidate and local resident Eugene McGuinness is among the objectors and is also none the wise telling KCLR “From our point of view we would like to see obviously that our objection is successful but up to this point & time I’ve heard nothing; I’ve heard a lot of rumour, a lot of people have been talking about it in the last while & obviously I’m out banging at doors, knocking at doors and people have been discussing it but I’ve heard nothing, absolutely nothing”.