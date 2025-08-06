It’s another huge weekend of hurling action in Kilkenny — and every St Canice’s Credit Union Senior League game is live on KCLR, with updates also coming in from the intermediate and junior grades.

In the Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate League, all eyes will be on Saturday’s clash at 4pm between James Stephens and Tullogher Rosbercon. Both sides are coming into the tie with confidence after winning their opening games.

For Tullogher Rosbercon, one of the standout performers in their first outing against Mooncoin was Walter Walsh, who continues to lead from the front.

Speaking after the win, Leigh O’Brien, part of the Tullogher management team, praised the influence and hunger of the former Kilkenny star.

“Wally was outstanding there today. Wally is very, very fresh at the moment in fairness to him,” O’Brien said.

“He’s been very busy all year – he was involved with the Kilkenny footballers, Tullogher football, played rugby in Leinster and New Ross. I think that was good for Wally.”

O’Brien believes Walsh’s busy sporting calendar has kept him sharp after stepping away from inter-county hurling.

“When you’re retired from inter-county, sometimes you’re asking questions – but he came into tonight’s game very, very hungry and looking forward to it. He’s a huge player in the group.”

And it’s not just about what he does on the pitch.

“Young lads like Andrew Murphy and Ryan Murphy look up to Wally – and when he’s delivering, they feel they have to do their bit too.”

You can hear more about the opening rounds across Carlow and Kilkenny on the KCLR Hurling Podcast. Two new episodes are out now — one featuring all the post-match interviews from around the grounds, and another full of insight and analysis from Michael Walsh and Eddie Scally.

