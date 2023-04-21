Watch your speed is the message to motorists in Carlow and Kilkenny with Gardaí out in force for National Slowdown Day

Watch your speed is the message today as Gardaí are out in force for National Slowdown Day.

It runs from 7am to 7am tomorrow (Saturday, 22nd April).

Aim of the campaign is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

It’s estimated 30% of deaths on the roads are as a direct result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Any increase in speed, it’s warned, will significantly raise the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal crash.

The number of lives lost on the roads increased last year, to 157 deaths, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016.

So far this year there have been 52 deaths on our roads.

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research shows that drivers continue to speed. During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions happened on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, says; “As we all hit the road, it’s important to remember that every time we get behind the wheel, we hold the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others safe. Unfortunately, accidents and fatalities on the road are still far too common, and one of the major causes of these incidents is speeding.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you. Every time you speed, you increase the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident. Additionally, if you are driving too fast, you might not be able to react in time to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle on the road.”

“So, we must all take responsibility for our actions and drive responsibly. This means slowing down, obeying speed limits, and being aware of our surroundings. Remember, speed limits are there for a reason, to keep you and others safe. The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road.

“Let’s take the initiative to make our roads safer, not only this National Slow Down Day but every day, by slowing down and making sure we are driving at a safe and appropriate speed. By doing so, we can help prevent accidents and make our communities safer for everyone”