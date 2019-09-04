Water Restrictions for Bennettsbridge & other County Kilkenny areas

Overnight water restrictions are back in place for those in the wider Benenttsbridge area.

The community there’s been called upon to conserve water as their scheme was placed on restriction last night & again tonight from 10pm to 6am tomorrow morning.

The main areas affected are those that are supplied by the Rathduff reservoir, which are, Bennettsbridge, Danesfort, Sevenhouses, Annamult, Kells, Dunnamaggin, Ennisnag, Dungarvan, Tullaherin, Rathduff and surrounding areas.

Irish Water with Kilkenny County Council say this is due to the high demand for water in the area. There have also been some significant leaks found & repair works are prioritised.

Operations Lead with Irish Water, James O’Toole says “The supply will be turned back on each morning at 6am with most customers seeing full restoration within a couple of hours. Supply restoration on higher ground or at the extremities of the network may take longer. This action is being taken to ensure that the maximum quantity of raw water from the source is available to supply the area and that this supply can be safeguarded. The timing of this restriction is designed to minimise the impact on customers.”