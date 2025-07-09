Water supply’s under pressure in two key areas of Kilkenny and Carlow.

Last night (Tuesday, 8th July) overnight restrictions returned to Castlecomer where residents and businesses are asked to conserve water.

The measure runs from 9pm to 9am for the foreseeable, during which time those not just in the town but also the surrounding areas of Clogh, Ardra, Massford, Moneenroe and Coolbawn may experience interruptions to the supply, discolouration or reduced pressure.

In a statement to KCLR News Uisce Éireann’s Shane Aylward again thanked customers for their patience during the restrictions and especially for their efforts to conserve water and said; “We’re doing everything we can to protect and maintain supplies throughout the summer, but we’re also asking our Castlecomer customers to help by doing what they can to reduce their usage. If everyone in the area takes a few simple steps to reduce the volume used around their homes, businesses, and gardens, we can make our water go further and help maintain normal supplies.”

The company adds it is taking measures to maintain everyday daytime supplies through interventions such as tankering to reservoirs, night-time restrictions, and pressure management.

Meanwhile, mains repair works due to roll out from 10am to 5pm today (Wednesday, 9th July) may see disruption to the supply in the County Carlow areas of Ballykeenan, The Pottle, Kilcarry, Craans, Boggan, Closh Cross, Sragh, Kilbride and surrounds.

In both cases it’s recommended that it could take three to four hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.

You can track the utility teams’ progress and learn more about water conservation via water.ie/conservation.