Upgrade works to the water supply in Bennettsbridge are set to get underway in the coming weeks, aiming to reduce leaks and improve reliability for local residents.

Over 200 metres of ageing water mains will be replaced as part of the project, which forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance the area’s water infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Councillor Deirdre Cullen spoke to KCLR News, confirming that the works will begin at the rear of the petrol station in Bennettsbridge and continue in the direction of Station Road.

While acknowledging that some disruption is likely during the course of the upgrade, Councillor Cullen stressed that the improvements will be worth the short-term inconvenience.