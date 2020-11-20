Tanker locations for Kilkenny City & Freshford water outage confirmed

We’ve confirmed the list of tanker locations for tomorrow weeks day-long water outages in Kilkenny city and Freshford.

They’ll be found at St. Canice’s Church Car Park, The Watershed Car Park, O’ Loughlin Gaels GAA Club Car Park, the Kilkenny Scouts Den, Bennettsbridge Road, and at The Square, in Freshford.

St Luke’s Hospital is to be supplied by it’s own tanker for the the day and patients and staff will not feel the effects

Irish Water’s Richard Ó hEadhra says while the outage could be a significant for many – if the upgrade goes well many areas should have little or no interruption of supply.