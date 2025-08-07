Tullaroan will be looking to pick up their first win of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League tomorrow night when they take on Clara in Ballyragget.

Throw-in is at 7 o'clock

Despite a strong showing against reigning county champions Thomastown in their opening round last weekend, Tullaroan came up just short in a high-scoring clash, losing out 3-21 to 1-25.

Manager Ken Coogan says there were positives to take – particularly the physical battle – but admits they’re under pressure heading into round two.

“Yeah, we should take confidence. At the end of the day, we were playing the county champions – and deservedly county champions – and they showed it in the second half.

The physicality is something we’ve been trying to work on. I think we matched them for that.

But the goals were costly. We’ve zero points now, Clara and Thomastown have two, and that’s the bottom line,” he said.

Coogan says they’ll need to dig deep to get something from Friday night’s clash.

“Clara were very, very good in the opening round. We’re going to be up against it – we’ve some sore bodies after such a physical match. But look, we just have to go again. There’s no rest – just get fresh bodies out and go again.”

