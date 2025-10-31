A local Mother whose son hasn’t been seen for a fortnight from the Tipperary / Kilkenny border area is pleading for information on his whereabouts.

30-year-old Niall Brennan was reported missing from Mullinahone on Monday, 13th October but there was a confirmed sighting of him at a retail premises at about 6:30pm the following Friday, 17th October. But nothing since.

Niall is described as being six foot tall, is of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Concern’s been expressed for his wellbeing, with Gardaí reiterating their appeal this morning calling on those who might have something to share to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Margaret Brennan joined our Una Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh on The KCLR Daily to issue her own plea;