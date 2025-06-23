The build-up is underway for a blockbuster All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary, set for Sunday, July 6th at Croke Park.

The fixture was confirmed after a thrilling weekend of quarter-final action. Tipperary booked their return to the last four for the first time since 2019 with a 1-28 to 2-17 win over Galway at the Gaelic Grounds. Oisín O’Donoghue’s 58th-minute goal helped seal victory for Liam Cahill’s men, who now turn their focus to a showdown with their fiercest rivals.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Tipp boss Cahill struck a confident tone.

“We should be arriving in two weeks’ time fully well equipped,” he said. “Having said that, we have a lot of young players in this squad, and a lot of players who have not played in Croke Park — which is an extra obstacle along with the occasion and prize on offer.”

Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final, Dublin stunned Limerick with a 2-24 to 0-28 win at Croke Park. Second-half goals from Cian O’Sullivan and John Hetherton — the latter earning man of the match — saw the Dubs advance to a semi-final meeting with Cork.

All eyes now turn to Croke Park on July 6th, where history, rivalry, and a place in the All-Ireland final are all on the line.