Kilkenny defender Paddy Deegan says returning to club action with O’Loughlin Gaels helped him move on from the disappointment of the Cats’ early championship exit.

O’Loughlin Gaels begin their St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League campaign tomorrow night when they face Dicksboro in Castlecomer.

Throw-in is at 7pm, and you can hear full live commentary on KCLR Plus.

Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, Deegan admitted Kilkenny’s 2026 campaign fell well below the standards the players expect of themselves, making the return to club hurling an important one.

“It was a really, really disappointing year. You want to get straight back into it because the performances were poor, and maybe your own standards weren’t lived up to.

“Myself and the boys from O’Loughlin’s were back in two weeks after. We were back into the swing of things.”

Deegan and his clubmates will now look to channel that disappointment into a strong league campaign, as O’Loughlin Gaels get their season underway against Dicksboro in one of the standout opening-round fixtures.

You can hear the match live on KCLR Plus, while Deegan’s full interview is available now on the KCLR Hurling Podcast.

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