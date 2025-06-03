Carlow are set for a challenging trip west as they take on last year’s Tailteann Cup semi-finalists, Sligo, in the preliminary quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

Joe Murphy’s side will hit the road once again, hoping to channel the same spirit they showed on their last long away day — a hard-fought win over Fermanagh.

So far in the Tailteann Cup group stages, Carlow have recorded a win, a draw and a loss. Their most recent outing ended in defeat against Longford, falling short 1-15 to 1-20.

Murphy, who stepped into the Carlow managerial role late in the campaign following the departure of Shane Curran, is relishing the opportunity to lead his home county.

“It was great to be back in Carlow and back around Carlow people — that’s who I am and where I’m from,” he said. “There’s tough lessons and I’m new to this game myself now with inter-county management, so I’ve learned a lot and every day is a learning day. We just take those lessons on board now and see if we can rectify them to make them better for the next day.”

Looking ahead to the knockout clash, Murphy added: “It’s a long way to Sligo. They’re in a division higher than us and that, but you know, we travelled well before when we went to Fermanagh. We won’t fear anyone and we will give it our all.”

The game is part of a packed Tailteann Cup weekend, with New York travelling to Offaly, Wexford playing host to Antrim, and Westmeath meeting Laois.



The winners of these ties will advance to the quarter-finals where Kildare, Wicklow, Fermanagh and Limerick await.