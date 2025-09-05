Unions continue to urge Government to intervene in the school caretaker and secretary strike.

Fórsa members have been out since last Thursday in a row over public service pensions and other entitlements enjoyed by colleagues in the education sector.

Teachers yesterday called for immediate talks to end the action.

South Kilkenny based Jeanette has over two decades experience as a secretary at both primary and secondary level and told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that she & her colleagues just want to be back at work;