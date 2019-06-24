Well-being of Carlow town to be examined by Public Participation Network

Carlow’s Public Participation Networks says it’s time that the well-being of Carlow Town was properly looked at.

They’re asking local community groups and organisations in the town to meet them in the Town Hall at 6 o’clock this evening to talk about the threats and the opportunities in the area.

Speaking to KCLR, Gráinne O’Neill from the PPN says “We’re looking at what we have in our Municipal District at the moment and what we actually need in order to make it as great as it can be for us and for future generations.

“Really what we’re going to look at is six headings: health, in terms of physical and mental health; environment and sustainability; values and cultural meaning; participation, democracy and good governance; work, economny and resources; and social and community development.”

Further events will take place in Bagenalstown in September and in Tullow in October.