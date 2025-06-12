The Kilkenny GAA community is mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures, Paschal Long, who has sadly passed away. The Carrickshock clubman enjoyed a long and distinguished career in refereeing, earning widespread respect for his fairness, knowledge, and dedication to the game.

Over a remarkable 16-year refereeing career, Paschal took charge of an impressive 32 finals, a testament to his skill and trusted authority on the field. Among his many notable appointments was the 1984 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Offaly — a crowning moment in any referee’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

His outstanding contribution to the sport was recognised when he was inducted into the GAA Hall of Fame, an honour presented to him by former GAA President John Horan.

In addition to his national honours, Paschal was a central figure in Kilkenny hurling for many years. He refereed six Kilkenny Senior finals, six Intermediate finals, five Junior finals, five Special Junior ‘A’ finals, one Special Junior ‘B’ final, and four Minor hurling finals. His commitment to officiating at all levels of the game reflected his deep love for hurling and his community.

Paschal will repose at Johnston’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny, this afternoon from 5pm to 7pm. Removal will take place tomorrow morning to St. Brendan’s Church, Stoneyford, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Paschal’s passing leaves a significant void in the Kilkenny GAA and wider sporting community. He will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of witnessing his outstanding service to hurling.

May he rest in peace.