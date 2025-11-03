A well-known nun who championed social justice and served locally has died.

Sr Stanislaus Kennedy joined the Religious Sisters of Charity in 1958 and founded serveral organisations, including Focus Point, The Sanctuary, Immigrant Council of Ireland and Young Social Innovators while she also developed social services in Kilkenny.

Superior General Sr Patricia Lenihan said she was a powerful voice for compassion, equality and systemic change throughout her life”.

The Kerry native died earlier this morning after a short time spent at the St Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown.

Statement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sr Stanislaus Kennedy – a passionate advocate for helping those in need.

In 1985, she founded Focus Point, now known as Focus Ireland, to support those experiencing homelessness.

I met her many times over the years and always admired her tireless advocacy and her ability to inform policy. She had great energy.

She was a true Christian who dedicated her life to helping those on the margins.

My thoughts and prayers are with Sr Stan’s family and friends at this time.”

Statement from the Religious Sisters of Charity

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, known to many as Sr Stan. Sr Stan died this morning after a short time at the St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Sr Stan was a powerful voice for compassion, equality, and systemic change throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, co-workers and the Congregation. While there is a deep sadness, we are confident that her legacy of a life dedicated to the service of others in need, will continue to inspire us and generations of activists and social innovators in Ireland,” says Sr Patricia Lenihan, Superior General.

“Sr Stan joined the Religious Sisters of Charity in 1958 and devoted her life to helping others. She was a leading advocate and activist for change, working tirelessly to support the homeless, immigrants, and those in disadvantaged communities throughout Ireland and beyond. Throughout her life, Sr Stan was a courageous force for social change. She challenged the status quo and consistently voiced her informed views to influence policy and promote justice.”

Born Treasa Kennedy on 19 June 1939 near Lispole, on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry, Sr Stan was one of five children growing up in a farming family. At the age of 18, inspired by the work of our foundress Mary Aikenhead, she decided to become a Sister and was professed in January 1960. From 1995 until 2007, Sr Stan was a member of the Religious Sisters of Charity’s General Leadership Team, a role that placed her at the heart of the Congregation’s global mission and governance.

To help achieve lasting social change, she founded several organisations to provide vital services where they were most needed. In 1985, she founded Focus Point, (now Focus Ireland), following her research into the needs of women experiencing homelessness in Dublin in the 1980s. Focus Ireland is now the country’s largest voluntary organisation helping people to find, create and maintain a home. In 1998, she established ‘The Sanctuary’, a centre for meditation and spiritual reflection, on Stanhope Street in Dublin. In 2001, she founded the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI), a national organisation promoting the rights of immigrants through information, advocacy, and legal aid. She also established the Young Social Innovators (YSI) in 2021, a national initiative to empower students to be more socially aware and engage on social issues to drive positive change.

She a was a driving force for societal change across a range of issues in Ireland for over 60 years. Her early mission focused on developing social services in Kilkenny, before she became the first Chair of the National Committee on Pilot Schemes to Combat Poverty in Ireland. In 1985, the European Commission appointed her as Transnational Coordinator for the European Rural Anti-Poverty Programme. She served on the Council of State from 1997 to 2004, appointed by President Mary McAleese.

During her life, Sr Stan was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Irish society including: UCD Alumni Award for Social Sciences (2014), Meteor Humanitarian of the Year Award (2004) as well as Honorary Doctorates from Trinity College Dublin, UCD, and the Open University. She was the successful author of numerous books in which she shared her vision and life purpose, including her autobiography The Road Home.

We give thanks for Sr Stan’s life, her vision, and her unwavering commitment to justice and compassion.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Immigrant Council of Ireland statement

The Immigrant Council of Ireland mourns the loss of our founder, Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy, whose passing brings great sorrow to all who knew her.

CEO Teresa Buczkowska said: ‘Sr. Stan, as we affectionately knew her, was a courageous and intrepid woman. She established many social justice initiatives to address the challenges of her time, but she was always thinking about the future. Sr. Stan understood how important it is for every human being to have a sense of home, and the challenges facing migrants in a new country. With this in mind, she funded the Immigrant Council of Ireland to ensure that everyone who makes Ireland home feels that they belong. Sr. Stan was pivotal to our success as an organisation. She helped us and guided us in more ways than we can describe. As a migrant woman myself, I am immensely proud to continue her legacy through the work of the Immigrant Council, but we will miss her guidance, courage, and strength. I will miss her.’

Immigrant Council Chair Roja Fazaeli added: ‘Sr. Stan regularly reminded the Immigrant Council to be a platform for the voices of migrants. She was an ally in the truest sense of the word. We pay tribute to her tenacity, her clarity, and her kindness. We thank her from the bottom of our hearts for everything she did for us, and for Ireland.’

Sr Stan set up the Immigrant Council of Ireland in 2001. Over the past 24 years Sr. Stan served as Chair and member of the board of directors, before stepping down in 2023. During her tenure she influenced and shaped many social justice champions.

Former CEO Brian Killoran said: ‘Stan was more than just our founder, she was our friend, our mentor and our constant ally. In the early 2000s Stan saw the changing face of Ireland and had the foresight to know that these new communities would bring so much positivity to Ireland but also would need support. She gathered a small group of experts and allies and founded the Immigrant Council of Ireland to support migrant communities and to extoll the positive impact of migration to Ireland. Stan was everything we love her for – she was humble, funny, wise, irreverent, immensely powerful in her quiet understated way. She was unapologetically an ally of migrant communities and a fierce advocate for migrants’ rights and inherent human dignity. But she was even more than that, she was our friend and we will miss her dearly.’

Former Chair of the Immigrant Council, John Cunningham, concluded: ‘Stan was a powerful force in Ireland, and in all of our lives. She taught us all the power one person has to enact positive change in the world. She encouraged us, she emboldened us, she poked fun at us when we needed it, and she, most of all, provided the clear values we imbued into the organisation from day one. There will never be another like her, but we remember Treasa Kennedy from Lispole and commit to continuing her legacy.’