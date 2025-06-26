Plan it and the funding will come.

That appears to be the message from the Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht to those who wish to see change in their area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dara Calleary was at two key outdoor sites in Kilkenny yesterday afternoon to officially open upgraded trails to make them more accessible.

Over 100,000 people visited Jenkinstown Wood last year with 40,000 more stopping off at Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge with €200,000 towards costs at each granted by the Department added to by funds from the county council.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was at both amenities to speak not just with the Minister, but also those who are set to enjoy them more;