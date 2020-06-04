Widely expected that Ireland’s top doctors will recommend moving to phase two of Covid-19 restrictions next week

It’s widely expected the country’s top public health doctors will today recommend moving to phase two of lifting Covid-19 restrictions next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss the roadmap for reopening the country, along with whether playgrounds can reopen and summer camps can go ahead earlier than planned.

Some special education classes may also be able to resume.

A further three people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,659, while 47 new cases have been detected- one of them was in Kilkenny but none were reported in Carlow

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan is confident phase two will come into effect next week:

“Well our planning assumptions has been that we’ll get there, we don’t know for certain as yet in terms of the detailed data, there’s nothing suggesting to us at this point in time that we won’t be in a position to make that recommendation”.

“I think we need to allow the remaining days of the week to elapse, week three in the three week cycle is the important week and we are keeping a very close eye on the figures”.