Window smashed at home in Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny while another was prised open at a house in Borris, Co Carlow

Separate investigations are underway in incidents in Goresbridge and Borris at the weekend.

The window of a house in Doninga was smashed sometime between 5.30pm on Friday evening and 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the window of a house in Ballymurphy was prised open to gain entry sometime between last Wednesday and Saturday.

Nothing was taken.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in either area to contact their local station.