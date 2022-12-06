Window smashed at home in Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny while another was prised open at a house in Borris, Co Carlow

Separate investigations are underway in incidents in Goresbridge and Borris at the weekend.

The window of a house in Doninga was smashed sometime between 5.30pm on Friday evening and 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the window of a house in Ballymurphy was prised open to gain entry sometime between last Wednesday and Saturday.

Nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in either area to contact their local station.