Window-smashing vandals hit two Carlow spots

Window-smashing vandals have struck in Carlow again.

Two incidents of such criminal damage have occurred in the past week.

In Sandhill, one car parked in a driveway on the Hacketstown Road had its back passenger window shattered, sometime between 8pm on Friday and 9am the following morning.

Also on Saturday morning, a commercial premises on Church Street in Bagenalstown had its window broken, though no entry was gained to the property.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.