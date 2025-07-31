Windows of three cars were smashed in one overnight stint in County Carlow.

Between 9pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday the vehicles at the Link Road car park in Tullow were all damaged.

Sgt John Duffy has told KCLR News that there was; “No apparent reason for it, whether they were in and looking for cash again in the cars or it was just purely an act of vandalism but we had certainly at least three cars that had been damaged and had their windows smashed on it”.

He adds; “Anybody who may have been in the area of the link road in Tullow if they did see anything suspicious over the course of the Saturday night into Sunday morning and people hanging around the car park, may have been kids, may have been a little bit more more malicious than that but anyone that may have seen anything suspicious contact the Gardai at Tullow”.