Wins at Irish Wedding Venue Awards for Kilkenny and Carlow

Three local businesses have been heralded at the Irish Wedding Venue Awards.

Organised by the SaveMyDay.ie team, there were accolades presented in 20 categories.

Langton’s in Kilkenny city was named Best Boutique Hotel Wedding Venue while Mountain View in Ballyhale took two titles of Best Alternative Wedding Venue and Best Festival Wedding Venue.

The latter was also one of six to make the Judges Choice list where it was joined by Ballykealy House in Carlow.