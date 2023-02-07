KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Wins at Irish Wedding Venue Awards for Kilkenny and Carlow

There were 20 category prizes and six Judges Choice awards

Image: Mountain View, Ballyhale, Kilkenny from SaveMyDay.ie

Three local businesses have been heralded at the Irish Wedding Venue Awards.

Organised by the SaveMyDay.ie team, there were accolades presented in 20 categories.

Image: Langton House Hotel, SaveMyDay.ie

Langton’s in Kilkenny city was named Best Boutique Hotel Wedding Venue while Mountain View in Ballyhale took two titles of Best Alternative Wedding Venue and Best Festival Wedding Venue.

The latter was also one of six to make the Judges Choice list where it was joined by Ballykealy House in Carlow.

Image: Ballykealy House, SaveMyDay.ie

 

