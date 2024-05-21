KCLR presenter and celebrity chef Edward Hayden took gold at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The school of cookery in his native Graignamanagh, which bears his name, was declared overall winner in the cookery school category.

And there was more good news for our locality with a number of local outlets deemed Best in Leinster.

Locals who were tops for the region include Clashganny House in Borris, Co Carlow (Best Restaurant), Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny city (Best Wine Experience), Statham’s by Pembroke, Kilkenny city (Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine), John Kelly of Lady Helen Restaurant, Mount Juliet (Best Chef), Tābú Tapas, Thomastown (Best Newcomer), Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro, Kilkenny city (Best Casual Dining), Nóinín, Kilkenny city (Innovator of the Year).

1,200 people attended the ceremony and four-course gala dinner which was held last night at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin.