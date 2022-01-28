New appeal for witnesses & dashcam footage after fatal Glenmore crash in December

A new appeal has been issued for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Co Kilkenny last year.

A woman in her 40s died in the collision at Gaulstown in Glenmore.

It happened at around 6.30pm on the evening of Wednesday 1st of December 2021.

Lorraine Bolger from Adamstown in Wexford died in the two-car crash and her teenage daughter was among three others seriously injured.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing again to anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact them with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem.

They are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area between 6.15pm and 6.40 pm that evening who might have dashcam footage to come forward

Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or through any Garda station.