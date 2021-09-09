Witnesseses and good samaritans at scene of 3-car crash asked to contact Gardai

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a three-car crash on the N76 Callan – Kilkenny road.

It happened at about 5pm Wednesday evening just outside Duggan Steel at Tullamaine.

The drivers of the three vehicles were all taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A stretch of the road was closed by emergency services dealt with the incident – it reopened just before 7pm.

Traffic Sgt Gary Gordon says they would particularly like to speak with a number of people who stopped to assist those involved before the emergency services arrived.