Witnesses to Kilkenny City assault sought by gardai

If you were in the Canal Walk area of Kilkenny City in the early hours of last Friday morning then gardai want to hear from you.

A man was assaulted there before making his way to his city home.

An ambulance was subsequently called and he was taken to St Luke’s Hospital.

Gardai say CCTV in the area will be checked and an investigation’s underway – they want to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity and can be contact on 056 777 5000.