Witnesses to fire at mobile home outside Kilkenny City asked to come forward
Gardai want to talk to anybody with information
If you were in the Wetlands area of Kilkenny last Friday night gardai want to hear from you.
A mobile home installed by the county council went on fire there.
It had been set to up to cater for members of the Travelling community should they display symptoms of the Coronavirus to allow them go into isolation closer to their home.
Gardai say anybody with information should contact the city station on 056 777 5000.