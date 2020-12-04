Shop Carlow Kilkenny
‘Wolfwalkers’ can be seen in Carlow & Kilkenny cinemas from this evening

It's set in 1650 Kilkenny

Image CartoonSaloon.ie

Cartoon Saloon’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ finally hits the big screen across Ireland later today.

Set in 1650 Kilkenny the much-lauded 100 minutes production premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, with a first showing for a local audience of invited guests a month later.

Now, anybody who wants to can see it with screenings across Carlow & Kilkenny from 6pm this evening.

 

 

