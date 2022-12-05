KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Woman arrested as part of the investigation into a dog attack in Co Wexford

She's being held for questioning at Enniscorthy Garda station

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace05/12/2022
An Garda Síochána (Paolo Trabattoni/Pixabay)
A woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into a recent dog attack in County Wexford.

While out playing near his home in Enniscorthy last Sunday afternoon, 9-year-old Alejandro Miszan was attacked by a dog.

The woman, who’s aged in her thirties, was arrested this morning and is being held for questioning at Enniscorthy Garda station.

